EPS for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) Expected At $0.84; SPYR (SPYR) Shorts Down By 32.61%

SPYR INC (OTCMKTS:SPYR) had a decrease of 32.61% in short interest. SPYR’s SI was 68,600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 32.61% from 101,800 shares previously. With 183,500 avg volume, 0 days are for SPYR INC (OTCMKTS:SPYR)’s short sellers to cover SPYR’s short positions. The stock increased 10.86% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0898. About shares traded. SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $9.80 billion. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

SPYR, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, engages in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.88 million. The firm was formerly known as Eat at JoeÂ’s, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc. in March 2015. It currently has negative earnings.