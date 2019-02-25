EPS for Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) Expected At $0.12; Movado Group (MOV) Sentiment Is 1.72

Movado Group Inc (MOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.45, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 105 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 61 cut down and sold their stock positions in Movado Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 15.74 million shares, up from 15.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Movado Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 69 New Position: 36.

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report $0.12 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SND’s profit would be $4.99 million giving it 6.27 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Smart Sand, Inc.’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0101. About 95,944 shares traded. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) has declined 63.92% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SND News: 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – TRANSACTION PROVIDES FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $42.75 MLN; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – SMART SAND WILL ACQUIRE QUICKTHREE’S CURRENT PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 12/04/2018 – SMART SAND INC SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 09/05/2018 – Smart Sand, Inc. To Acquire “Last Mile” Wellsite Storage Solutions Provider Quickthree Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Smart Sand 1Q EPS 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Smart Sand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SND); 20/03/2018 – SMART SAND INC – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR MASTER PRODUCT PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH A LARGE EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – SMART SAND INC – ALVIN HERMAN AND ERIN HERMAN WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH SMART SAND AFTER DEAL CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Smart Sand Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Hertz Global, NN, Omnicell, BioDelivery Sciences International, and Movado Group â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Noble, Akebia Therapeutics, Vornado Realty Trust, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Standex International â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies KKR & Co., Quotient Technology, G-III Apparel Group, LTD, NutriSystem, Innophos, and SITO Mobile with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Xcel Energy, Empire State Realty Trust, Innoviva, Tyler Technologies, Tower International, and Nathan’s Famous â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Jack Henry & Associates, American Axle & Manufacturing, Terex, CURO Group, Allison Transmission, and MicroStrategy â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings on April, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MOV’s profit will be $12.47M for 16.27 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Movado Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.24% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 109,303 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) has risen 6.24% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MLN TO $615 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $615M-$625M; 07/03/2018 – Movado Group, Inc. Establishes Digital Center of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – RAISES FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – Movado Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Boosts Dividend 54% — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $54.9M-Net $56.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Movado Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $811.59 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 79.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers its watches under the Ebel, Concord, Movado, ESQ Movado, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, and SCUDERIA FERRARI brands.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Movado Group, Inc. for 120,159 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 164,118 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 437,735 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Sensato Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 48,530 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $95,514 activity.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing activities in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $125.23 million. The firm sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. It has a 3.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves.