EPS for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected At $0.28; Last Week BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Coverage

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $0.28 EPS on February, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. SBLK’s profit would be $26.09 million giving it 6.98 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 367,788 shares traded. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has declined 11.17% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SBLK News: 14/05/2018 – SONGA BULK ASA ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO COMBINE ITS FLEET WITH STAR BULK; 20/04/2018 – Star Bulk Announces the Acquisition of 16 Vessels from Augustea Atlantica & York Capital Management; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees to Acquire 18 Dry Bulk Vessels and lntends to Establish a Secondary Listing in Oslo, Norway; 22/03/2018 – Star Bulk Announces Availability of Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers Plans to Continue Acquisitions in Dry Bulk Industr; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers: Dual Listing Will Provide Wider Investor Bas; 20/04/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP – VESSELS WILL BE ACQUIRED BY A NON-RECOURSE FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF STAR BULK; 14/05/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers: Arne Blystad to Join Board and Herman Billung to Join Management Team After Songa Deal; 09/05/2018 – Star Bulk Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years

Among 2 analysts covering TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TCP Capital had 2 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. See BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) latest ratings:

04/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17 New Target: $16 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $17 New Target: $16.5 Maintain

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development firm specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. The company has market cap of $873.98 million. It seeks to invest in the United States. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $549,188 activity. $12,960 worth of stock was bought by DRAUT ERIC JOHN on Friday, December 21. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $43,080 was made by CORBET KATHLEEN A on Friday, November 30. Williams Karyn Leigh also bought $10,032 worth of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) on Friday, November 16. The insider Vig Rajneesh bought $97,412. 5,000 shares valued at $69,428 were bought by LEVKOWITZ HOWARD on Friday, November 16. Davis Paul L had bought 3,000 shares worth $38,628 on Friday, December 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.36, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 72 investors sold BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 78,852 shares or 99.67% less from 23.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lubar & Communications, Wisconsin-based fund reported 76,546 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $728.74 million. The Company’s vessels transport bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, fertilizers, and steel products. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. As of March 9, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 68 operating vessels and 4 newbuilding vessels, as well as operated a chartered-in Supramax vessel.

Among 3 analysts covering Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Star Bulk Carriers had 3 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Drewry Financial. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Morgan Stanley.