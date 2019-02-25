Equinix (EQIX) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $6.48 Million; Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Declined

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 6,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,823 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87 million, down from 40,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 2,344 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $120.37 million, up from 263,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $428.54. About 341,746 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. The insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. 1,500 shares were sold by Campbell Michael Earl, worth $592,500 on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by Meyers Charles J. $863,293 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D. The insider Schwartz Eric sold 3,551 shares worth $1.35 million. Shares for $1.07 million were sold by Lee Yau Tat on Thursday, November 15.

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $849.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.02M shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $35.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century accumulated 928,066 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.11% or 16,746 shares. Lasalle Inv Mngmt Secs Lc reported 1.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 493,517 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 8,603 are owned by Three Peaks Mgmt Llc. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office Incorporated invested in 4,171 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jump Trading Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Tru has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 133,621 shares in its portfolio. Eii Inc holds 901 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1,882 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $214,363. $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8. $422,000 worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 10.