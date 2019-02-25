Equinix (REIT) to pay $2.46 on Mar 20, 2019; Shorts at Transocean Ltd (switzerland (RIG) Lowered By 1.39%

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:REIT) is expected to pay $2.46 on Mar 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:REIT) shareholders before Feb 26, 2019 will receive the $2.46 dividend. Equinix Inc’s current price of $428.54 translates into 0.57% yield. Equinix Inc’s dividend has Feb 27, 2019 as record date. Feb 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $428.54. About 341,746 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. RIG’s SI was 101.23M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 102.65 million shares previously. With 15.05 million avg volume, 7 days are for Transocean Ltd (switzerland (NYSE:RIG)’s short sellers to cover RIG’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 17.35 million shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Equinix, Inc. connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. The company has market cap of $34.45 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Equinix, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.02% or 1,036 shares in its portfolio. Chartist Ca owns 561 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com owns 58,881 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 290,605 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd reported 931,009 shares stake. Cumberland Prns holds 0.05% or 1,250 shares. Cipher Capital L P stated it has 684 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,694 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 218 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs L P has 1.6% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Everence Management Inc stated it has 1,753 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.33% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.85% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 193,246 shares. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 1,500 shares worth $592,500 on Tuesday, December 4. $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by STROHMEYER KARL. Another trade for 1,257 shares valued at $478,833 was sold by VAN CAMP PETER. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Lee Yau Tat sold $1.07M. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider TAYLOR KEITH D sold $1.06 million. $1.35 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Schwartz Eric. Meyers Charles J had sold 5,648 shares worth $2.15 million.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Among 7 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Transocean has $18 highest and $13 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 90.91% above currents $8.25 stock price. Transocean had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14 target in Thursday, December 13 report. The rating was upgraded by DNB Markets on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 18 by Fearnleys. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Foundation Res Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 8,380 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Riverhead Capital Limited Co invested in 72,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 92,155 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Castleark Mngmt invested 0.2% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,109 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 38.84 million shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ls Investment Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 23,877 shares. Encompass Cap Lc reported 850,000 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Arosa Management Lp holds 1.51% or 633,713 shares. Comerica Bank holds 282,037 shares.