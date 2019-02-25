Ethos (ETHOS) hits new $-0.00289908080000001 price after -2.02% fall in 24 hours

Ethos (ETHOS) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.00289908080000001 or -2.02% trading at $0.1406054188. According to Crypto Experts, Ethos (ETHOS) eyes $0.15466596068 target on the road to $0.375756122077815. ETHOS last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.1660105216 and low of $0.1391177326 for February 24-25. The open was $0.1435044996.

Ethos (ETHOS) is down -20.02% in the last 30 days from $0.1758 per coin. Its down -39.50% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2324 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ETHOS traded at $0.5485. ETHOS has 222.30M coins mined giving it $31.26M market cap. Ethos maximum coins available are 222.30M. ETHOS uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/06/2017.

Ethos is an asset management and cryptocurrency services platform. Its main feature is a digital mobile wallet named Ethos Universal Wallet. Ethos main objective is to provide users with a wallet that can support all the cryptocurrencies, either for storage or portfolio management.

The ETHOS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) Cryptocurrency. It is a functional token that grants users the access to the platform features and can be used on fees payments.