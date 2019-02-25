Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is a company in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Everspin Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.54% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.69% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.00% of all Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Everspin Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies Inc. -39.48% -58.60% -32.50% Industry Average 41.00% 65.80% 27.30%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Everspin Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies Inc. 18.66M 47.26M 0.00 Industry Average 1.92B 4.67B 4.58

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.50 3.25 2.82

Everspin Technologies Inc. currently has an average target price of $14, suggesting a potential upside of 60.18%. As a group, Semiconductor- Memory Chips companies have a potential upside of 92.98%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Everspin Technologies Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Everspin Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everspin Technologies Inc. -10.38% -17.11% -27.92% -22.32% -15.21% -16% Industry Average 0.00% 3.79% 2.94% 0.00% 7.48% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everspin Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.4. Competitively, Everspin Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 3.28 and 2.82 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Everspin Technologies Inc.

Summary

Everspin Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers first generation, second generation, third generation, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.