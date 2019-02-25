Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Comparing side by side

As Drugs – Generic companies, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evolus Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|29.98M
|-1.11
|0.00
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|204.04M
|3.38
|28.40M
|2.05
|21.69
In table 1 we can see Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evolus Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.7%
|-20.5%
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.92%
|15.4%
|10.7%
Liquidity
19.4 and 19.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. Its rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.4 respectively. Evolus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evolus Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential upside of 21.13%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.6% and 0%. About 56.3% of Evolus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Evolus Inc.
|-8.36%
|-14.63%
|-43.25%
|-52.81%
|0%
|19.22%
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.83%
|-16.65%
|-34.15%
|-37.84%
|-22.74%
|-16.81%
For the past year Evolus Inc. had bullish trend while Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Evolus Inc.
Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.