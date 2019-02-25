Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Comparing side by side

As Drugs – Generic companies, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. N/A 0.00 29.98M -1.11 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 204.04M 3.38 28.40M 2.05 21.69

In table 1 we can see Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -20.5% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.92% 15.4% 10.7%

Liquidity

19.4 and 19.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. Its rival Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.4 respectively. Evolus Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $56, with potential upside of 21.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evolus Inc. and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.6% and 0%. About 56.3% of Evolus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. -8.36% -14.63% -43.25% -52.81% 0% 19.22% Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.83% -16.65% -34.15% -37.84% -22.74% -16.81%

For the past year Evolus Inc. had bullish trend while Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Evolus Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates includes include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EGL-4104-C-1702, dantrolene sodium for drug induced hyperthermia; EP-5101 (pemetrexed) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; and EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.