Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to pay $0.10 on Mar 29, 2019; Mason Capital Management Trimmed Its Vmware (VMW) Position

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) is expected to pay $0.10 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Evolution Petroleum Corp’s current price of $7.70 translates into 1.30% yield. Evolution Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 269,995 shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has risen 17.16% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mason Capital Management Llc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 95.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Mason Capital Management Llc holds 17,845 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 373,632 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $71.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 1.14M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 22.44 million shares or 0.47% more from 22.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Bard Assoc invested in 158,550 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 588,568 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Woodstock accumulated 14,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 156,265 shares. Navellier And Assocs Incorporated holds 0.09% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) or 62,824 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 181,355 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 23,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 71,657 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 168,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 38,983 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of natural gas and crude oil, onshore in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.11 million. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider JVL Advisors – L.L.C. sold 119,306 shares worth $1.29 million. Shares for $46,308 were bought by Ogilvie Marran H.. Another trade for 4,306 shares valued at $54,165 was sold by Joe David.

More notable recent Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) CEO Robert Herlin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Petroleum: Anticipate Higher Production, Lower Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Petroleum Loses Permian Auction But Picks Up A $1.1 Million Break-Up Fee – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Evolution Petroleum Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,800 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Strs Ohio owns 232,225 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 5,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 300 shares. 1,305 are held by Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0% or 440 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wright Invsts Service Incorporated has 22,626 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 45 shares. Edgestream Lp has 1.82% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pitcairn invested in 0.08% or 5,193 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc stated it has 1,473 shares. Caprock Gru owns 1,506 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 159,010 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $30.74 million activity. Another trade for 4,984 shares valued at $758,964 was sold by Krysler P. Kevan. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold $4.42M worth of stock. On Friday, September 14 RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold $960,000 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 6,000 shares. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by POONEN SANJAY. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of stock. On Friday, September 7 Carli Maurizio sold $576,449 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 3,779 shares. 6,500 shares were sold by Rowe Zane, worth $1.07M.

More important recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Zacks.com published article titled: “VMware (VMW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com”, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on VMware, Easterly Government Properties, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, ShotSpotter, Verint, and ASGN â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Harness Digital Innovations to Improve the Cost, Quality, and Delivery of Patient Care – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.