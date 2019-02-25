Exane Derivatives Cut Its Disney Walt (DIS) Position by $2.99 Billion; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Position by $4.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 136.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,723 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68M, up from 47,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 614,049 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF IPO, BUNGE WOULD BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 07/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 7; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 24; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 95.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 25,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151.89 million, down from 26,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.06. About 1.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $533.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77,823 shares to 78,073 shares, valued at $3.69B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp by 28,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0% or 2,140 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 23,088 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement accumulated 93,198 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma owns 14.87M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 14,503 shares. Dana Invest Advsr has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 3,884 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 2,996 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,373 shares. New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv has invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Capital Ltd Liability reported 91,406 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Blackhill Capital has invested 4.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital World Investors stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $11.46 million activity. 4,623 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $508,992 on Monday, December 17. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 7,972 shares. Cedar Hill Associates Ltd stated it has 62,955 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa holds 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,044 shares. Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.71% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.62 million shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 26,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 260,357 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,490 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Dubuque Bancorporation Trust reported 4,065 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 4.35 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 275,322 shares. Investec Asset Limited holds 32,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resort Entertainment L (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 57,419 shares to 32,556 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 56,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,507 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $61.93 million activity. $188,130 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Lupo L Patrick. Zenuk Mark N also bought $412,825 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, November 6. On Monday, November 5 Schroder Soren bought $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 1,500 shares. 3,200 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $200,590 were bought by Boehlert Thomas.