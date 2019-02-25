Exchange Union (XUC) declined to $2.396338002 in 24 hours

Exchange Union (XUC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0534045400000003 or -2.18% trading at $2.396338002. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Exchange Union (XUC) eyes $2.6359718022 target on the road to $4.02640757196702. XUC last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $2.524508898 and low of $2.281899702 for February 24-25. The open was $2.449742542.

Exchange Union (XUC) is up 22.89% in the last 30 days from $1.95 per coin. Its down -31.34% in the last 100 days since when traded at $3.49 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago XUC traded at $4. Exchange Union maximum coins available are 3.00B. XUC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 18/07/2017.

The Exchange Union makes strategic investments in digital currency exchanges. Shortly after launch, Exchange Union will build a union chain. XUC is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.

Exchange Union will have a total supply of 3,000,000,000 XUC in which 2,935,000,000 are stored in 3 private address:

0xA4314242453AA1E8FEEd49240D5Fe52B8319d52B – 900,000,000 XUC

0x7302d50dB53eBb11921320fa7c95De3c8719Db09 – 900,000,000 XUC

0x13AC065131Bc2462a1Bf4a58994D1FdfcB08678D – 1,135,000,000 XUC