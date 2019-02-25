Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Bridges Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $361,420 as Share Value Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Has Increased by $1.42 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.67M, down from 141,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 3.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 68.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 17,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,695 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51 million, up from 25,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 1.24 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mraz Amerine & Assocs Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Argent Cap Ltd Llc holds 330,266 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Communication has 800 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 22,680 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc reported 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.41% or 400,845 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 531 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.28M shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp reported 16,400 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 328,218 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 9,696 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Premier Asset Lc holds 0.14% or 7,530 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $16.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) by 9,061 shares to 283,743 shares, valued at $57.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 17,078 shares to 204,709 shares, valued at $30.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 6,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

