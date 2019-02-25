Fabrinet (FN) Stock Price Rose While Bragg Financial Advisors Has Cut by $931,776 Its Stake; Cme Group (CME) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $345,610

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 37.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,361 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $572,000, down from 5,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 09/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures snap back on bargain hunting; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 14.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 122,774 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68M, down from 143,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 302,392 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 53.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $10.13 million activity. Mitchell David T. sold $1.57M worth of stock. KELLY THOMAS F sold $164,364 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Shares for $313,396 were sold by Grady Seamus on Thursday, November 15. Gill Harpal had sold 33,479 shares worth $1.74M on Wednesday, November 28.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $744.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,194 shares to 82,515 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold FN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 7.30% less from 35.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wasatch owns 672,486 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc accumulated 695 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% or 501,712 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 75,500 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 118,730 shares. Dupont holds 8,202 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Heartland Inc stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 12,380 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,700 shares. Ameriprise reported 376,434 shares. Citadel Advsrs has 311,358 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management Limited Partnership owns 1.08M shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth accumulated 25 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.29% or 704,424 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,035 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 167,057 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Axa reported 243,891 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 499,733 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 30,003 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ims Cap holds 10,264 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 31,364 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $14.17 million activity. Tully Sean sold $2.59M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, December 12. Holzrichter Julie sold $626,039 worth of stock or 3,353 shares. On Friday, November 2 the insider Carey Charles P sold $513,660. $1.89M worth of stock was sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A on Friday, November 23. 5,847 shares valued at $1.14M were sold by Winkler Julie on Friday, November 16. $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Tobin Jack J.