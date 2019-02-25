Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Meritage Group Lp; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Oarsman Capital Cut by $1.07 Million Its Position

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 171,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $216.10M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.02. About 10.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS “l DON’T THINK THERE’S BEEN ANY MEANINGFUL IMPACT” ON USER NUMBERS BUT ADDS “LOOK, IT’S NOT GOOD” – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Carole Cadwalladr: BREAKING: CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, going live on CNN 5pm. Stand by; 27/03/2018 – I decided to dig through as much as I could to see everything Facebook knows about me; 11/04/2018 – Most Americans wouldn’t pay for an ads-free version of Facebook. But if they did, they’d only be willing to pay $1-$5; 16/05/2018 – Facebook sparks speculation with bet on blockchain lab; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK EXECUTIVES ON DATA; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video)

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 24.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 22,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, down from 90,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 12.65 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 39,413 shares to 940,706 shares, valued at $157.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 83,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,210 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 42 selling transactions for $182.00 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 15. Cox Christopher K also sold $813,248 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $6.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of stock or 2,112 shares. Stretch Colin also sold $122,438 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, September 12. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 407,000 shares worth $72.06M on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers owns 3.99M shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 505,199 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 150,438 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.7% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. North Amer has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 155,502 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn. Comerica Securities holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,885 shares. Taconic Advsr LP reported 13.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Incorporated invested 1.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Trust stated it has 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust holds 2,807 shares. Acg Wealth has 44,182 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,705 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $248.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers (SH) by 21,400 shares to 70,350 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.36% or 68,293 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bankshares holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,501 shares. A D Beadell Counsel reported 45,662 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp has 29,825 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi invested 4.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 211,900 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 14.51M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Vision Mgmt holds 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 36,291 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited reported 7,656 shares stake. First In holds 9,625 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Winfield Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,471 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 33,068 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 1.12% or 307,049 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 5.76M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 3,402 shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity. BHATT PRAT had sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles. BURNS M MICHELE had sold 4,744 shares worth $209,025 on Wednesday, December 19. 28,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.36M were sold by Tan Irving. Goeckeler David had sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00M. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324.