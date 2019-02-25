Fairview Capital Investment Management Holding in Electr For Imaging (EFII) Has Cut by $780,028 as Share Price Declined; Skba Capital Management Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $7.33 Million as Stock Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 6.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 22,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 341,989 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.66 million, down from 364,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electr For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 491,547 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has declined 9.55% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed Inkjet Printing; 12/03/2018 Electronics for Imaging Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – New EFI Fiery DFE for Ricoh Pro C9200/C9210 Digital Color Presses Drives Exceptional Speed, Quality and Workflow Integration; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding ‘Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 09/04/2018 – Alliance Packaging Enters the Digital Age with Direct-to-Corrugated EFI Nozomi Ultra-High-Speed lnkjet Printing; 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 30/04/2018 – ELECTRONICS FOR IMAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 91.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 19,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $688,000, down from 21,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 29,850 shares to 158,944 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Floating Rate Bd Etf (FLOT).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $771.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43,500 shares to 154,175 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

