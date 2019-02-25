Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 106.56M 6.14 47.06M 0.89 8.25 National Fuel Gas Company 1.66B 3.14 295.53M 3.33 16.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National Fuel Gas Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National Fuel Gas Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Falcon Minerals Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 44.16% 0% 0% National Fuel Gas Company 17.80% 20.5% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation are 34.5 and 34.5. Competitively, National Fuel Gas Company has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than National Fuel Gas Company.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation pays out a $0.09 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.24% dividend yield. National Fuel Gas Company has an annual dividend pay of $1.69 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and National Fuel Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 84% and 74.8% respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 12.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of National Fuel Gas Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -4.68% -23.54% -35.22% -27.33% 0% -23.54% National Fuel Gas Company 2.82% 1.75% 0.62% 6.4% -4.09% 0.84%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while National Fuel Gas Company had bullish trend.

Summary

National Fuel Gas Company beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 12 of the 15 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.