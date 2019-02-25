Family Firm Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Coeur Mining Has 1.35 Sentiment

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.35, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 73 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 54 trimmed and sold stakes in Coeur Mining Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 129.02 million shares, up from 123.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Coeur Mining Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 38 Increased: 45 New Position: 28.

Family Firm Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 40.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Family Firm Inc acquired 852 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Family Firm Inc holds 2,955 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 2,103 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $241.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $427.22. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Brucejack, Silvertip among British Columbia’s biggest recent successes – MINING.com” on February 24, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Maverix Metals achieves record gold equivalent production – MINING.com” published on February 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Coeur Reports Year-End 2018 Mineral Reserves and Resources – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Gold Stocks That Should Glitter in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 2.56M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) has declined 39.09% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Improved Geopolitical Risk Profile; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene

Sprott Inc. holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. for 860,218 shares. Sloane Robinson Llp owns 200,000 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.57% invested in the company for 21.81 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.26% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 883,991 shares.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Flying To New Heights – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – As Trade Optimism Grows, Markets Turn Green and Boeing, Caterpillar Among Leaders – Benzinga” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Rally Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Secret: Aircraft Pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Boeing Will Become Even More Profitable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

