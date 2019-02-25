Family Management Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $382,382 as Shares Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Increased

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 1,866 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 14.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 5,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 41,805 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.12M, up from 36,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 1.35 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $171.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $62.18 million activity. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31M was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85 million worth of stock. Huttenlocher Daniel P had sold 181 shares worth $285,960. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15.

