FeatherCoin (FTC) targets $0.01414135239 while having -2.32% fall on February 24-25

FeatherCoin (FTC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000305181599999999 or -2.32% trading at $0.0128557749. According to Cryptocoin Experts, FeatherCoin (FTC) eyes $0.01414135239 target on the road to $0.0383782376434375. FTC last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0131609565 and low of $0.0123980025 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0131609565.

FeatherCoin (FTC) is down -22.97% in the last 30 days from $0.01669 per coin. Its down -56.11% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02929 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FTC traded at $0.05895. FeatherCoin maximum coins available are 336.00 million. FTC uses NeoScrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 16/04/2013.

Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins.