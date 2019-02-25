February 24-25 was a good day for CryptoWave (CWV) after 4.48% rise

CryptoWave (CWV) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0001144485 or 4.48% trading at $0.002670465. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, CryptoWave (CWV) eyes $0.0029375115 target on the road to $0.00406612655658478. CWV last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.0027849135 and low of $0.002517867 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0025560165.

CryptoWave (CWV) is up 7.59% in the last 30 days from $0.002482 per coin. Its down -66.47% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007964 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CWV traded at $0.003795. CWV has 1.00M coins mined giving it $2,670 market cap. CryptoWave maximum coins available are 1.00 million. CWV uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/08/2017.

CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website.