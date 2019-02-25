Fedex Corp. (FDX) Stock Value Declined While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $584,500

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24M, up from 27,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.9. About 1.77M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 25.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 5,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,793 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 21,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 1.06 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $63.19 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 DeBiase Francesca A. sold $2.67 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 15,136 shares. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. 201,123 shares were sold by Easterbrook Stephen, worth $35.32M on Wednesday, October 24. Shares for $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, down 16.40% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.72 per share. FDX’s profit will be $811.85M for 14.56 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.03 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.83% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $665,318 activity. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider STEINER DAVID P bought $1.14M. Shares for $225,156 were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was sold by MERINO JOHN L.