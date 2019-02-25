Fedex (FDX) Position Raised by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc; Patriot Wealth Management Increased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $437,646

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.22 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.02M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN

Patriot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.16M, up from 172,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 9,404 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. $28.35 million worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.98 million are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation reported 168,899 shares. Falcon Edge LP has invested 4.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advsrs LP has 6.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 765,181 shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,955 shares. Natixis owns 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.96M shares. Sensato Invsts Ltd Company reported 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Homrich & Berg accumulated 70,297 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited owns 29,543 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fragasso Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,591 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba Advisors reported 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,194 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.21M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcrae Cap Inc reported 1,204 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 7,937 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Factory Mutual holds 0.82% or 327,600 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt LP holds 75,077 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Llc has 1,243 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa has invested 0.99% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 3,956 are owned by Counsel. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn has 0.31% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Community Commercial Bank Na accumulated 0.01% or 295 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 8,265 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.50M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prudential reported 268,008 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

