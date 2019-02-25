Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.19M -0.51 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -34.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.44 beta, while its volatility is 144.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12 while its Current Ratio is 12. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 17.2 while its Quick Ratio is 17.2. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 56.2% and 18.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.76% -18.25% -28.22% -43.92% -31.26% -38.32% Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.