Financial Architects Decreased Range Res (RRC) Holding by $347,680; Stock Price Declined; As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Valuation Rose, Jbf Capital Has Lifted by $2.22 Million Its Position

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 76.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 21,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,545 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $111,000, down from 28,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 3.99M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 2000% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 1.67 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RRC’s profit will be $46.52 million for 14.50 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Water a growing part of business for natural gas company – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Range Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About Investing in Marijuana Stocks – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsi Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEP, V, CME – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Pops Despite Weak Outlook – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (ATVI, BIDU, CSCO, NVDA, PEP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike also sold $2.26M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood. $1.29 million worth of stock was sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

