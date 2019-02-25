Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) Shareholder Southpaw Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $577,240 as Market Valuation Declined; Citigroup (C) Valuation Declined While Northern Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Northern Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc sold 11,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.03M, down from 95,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 4.83M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans

Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3001. About 48,399 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 09/04/2018 – Finjan and Carbon Black Enter Patent License Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 9.1% Position in Finjan Holdings; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS

More news for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 22, 2019 is yet another important article.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79M and $435.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 25,635 shares to 70,395 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 20,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Is (FLOT).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 38,162 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 644,486 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.8% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). City Holdg invested in 1,452 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement has 0.96% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 250,409 shares. Comerica Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,550 shares. Blair William Il holds 265,889 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 8,884 were accumulated by Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd. 10 has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cna Corporation stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vantage Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 819 shares stake. Schmidt P J Inv Management accumulated 46,382 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock or 5,420 shares.

Analysts await Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.22 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Finjan Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Finjan: Traditional Modeling Doesn’t Work On This Unique Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Finjan Offers Shareholder Update for 3Q 2018 Nasdaq:FNJN – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Finjan Reports $82 Million in Revenue for the First Half of Fiscal 2018, an Increase of 200% Year-Over-Year – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2018.