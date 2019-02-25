FireEye Inc. (FEYE) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparing side by side

We are comparing FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye Inc. 830.95M 3.93 243.12M -1.45 0.00 Mimecast Limited 321.58M 9.15 11.62M -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates FireEye Inc. and Mimecast Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye Inc. -29.26% -42.4% -10.7% Mimecast Limited -3.61% -12.2% -3.8%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FireEye Inc. Its rival Mimecast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. FireEye Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FireEye Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 Mimecast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FireEye Inc. is $19.8, with potential upside of 17.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of FireEye Inc. shares and 76% of Mimecast Limited shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of FireEye Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.6% are Mimecast Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FireEye Inc. -1.3% -0.6% 27.91% 15.09% 43.01% 39.08% Mimecast Limited -5.83% -1.18% -17.33% -18.77% 22.97% 22.29%

For the past year FireEye Inc. has stronger performance than Mimecast Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Mimecast Limited beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.