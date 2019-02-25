First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1.58B 3.22 400.31M 32.59 12.19 Carolina Financial Corporation 171.65M 4.87 49.67M 1.87 17.50

Table 1 demonstrates First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carolina Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carolina Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 25.34% 10.7% 1.1% Carolina Financial Corporation 28.94% 7.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Carolina Financial Corporation’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1.45 per share and 0.33% dividend yield. Meanhile, Carolina Financial Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.25 per share and 0.67% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carolina Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Carolina Financial Corporation has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 6.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55% of Carolina Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Carolina Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. -7.47% -8.89% -15.25% -9.18% -4.52% -1.39% Carolina Financial Corporation -4.74% -3.05% -20.31% -21.98% -12.65% -11.9%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. was less bearish than Carolina Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.