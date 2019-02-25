First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Stake; White Elm Capital Raised Its Take (TTWO) Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) stake by 242.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 68,003 shares as First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA)’s stock declined 15.25%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 96,102 shares with $43.47M value, up from 28,099 last quarter. First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $441.96. About 262 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has declined 4.52% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK

White Elm Capital Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 21.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 8,100 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock declined 18.52%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 46,100 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Take now has $9.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 68,260 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 19,278 shares to 12,858 valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 5,944 shares and now owns 19,448 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) was reduced too.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 8 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $9.78 million activity. $98,272 worth of stock was bought by Heavner Daniel L on Thursday, November 1. 99 shares were bought by NIX CRAIG L, worth $42,250 on Wednesday, October 31. 4,000 shares were sold by BRYANT HOPE HOLDING, worth $1.71 million. $3.41 million worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares were sold by Holding Olivia Britton. 50 shares valued at $21,484 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR on Thursday, November 1. HOLDING FRANK B JR also bought $9,625 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.00, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FCNCA shares while 61 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 5.50 million shares or 14.43% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 2,274 shares. Triangle Wealth stated it has 655 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 25,610 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Inc stated it has 942 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Boston Prns owns 86,070 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 822 shares. Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 1,078 shares. 59,879 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 11 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.81% or 24,061 shares. 223,571 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 756 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 1,490 shares.

Since October 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. Sheresky Michael had sold 222 shares worth $24,720. 13,268 shares were sold by Emerson Daniel P, worth $1.64 million on Wednesday, October 10.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 13,075 shares to 67,217 valued at $18.45 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 22,200 shares and now owns 47,114 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 14 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Wedbush. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) rating on Thursday, November 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 4,351 shares. Signaturefd owns 778 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,865 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. White Elm invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Contour Asset Ltd Liability Co has 1.33% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 275,787 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 37,328 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. California-based Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 89,230 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. 269,499 are held by Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 8,119 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 23,253 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Nicholas Inv LP owns 0.16% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,385 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).