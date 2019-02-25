First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $339,720 as Valuation Declined; Msci (MSCI) Stake Increased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,613 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.68M, down from 157,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.97. About 7.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 53.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 3,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 6,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.33. About 225,563 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 17.12% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO HENRY FERNANDEZ SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 13/03/2018 – MSCI launches 12 new China equities indices; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 25/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold MSCI shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 76.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 77.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 186,927 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 5,200 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 0% or 126 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has 215,257 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 24,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.13% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 95,899 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 1,518 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.17% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation owns 11,771 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 1,402 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 54,679 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 52,410 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.15 million was made by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hood Amy. On Thursday, November 8 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 36,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 465,143 shares. Karpus Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,256 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan owns 5.93M shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Inv owns 54,433 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 70,194 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Family Trust reported 2,200 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8.48M shares. Alethea Capital Lc has 3,900 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service reported 16,757 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability accumulated 1.05% or 125,858 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,577 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,759 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26,792 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 684,130 shares.