First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) to pay $0.12 on Apr 9, 2019; Huntington Ingalls Industries Has 1.03 Sentiment

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Apr 9, 2019. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shareholders before Mar 21, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s current price of $23.43 translates into 0.51% yield. First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Mar 22, 2019 as record date. Feb 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 324,858 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 12.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, such as checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector lending, including leasing, healthcare, asset lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,693 activity. $150,570 worth of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares were bought by Hayley Kathryn. $100,123 worth of stock was bought by Modruson Frank Blaise on Monday, October 29.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.11. About 313,603 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) has declined 15.39% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – UNIT GOT $94 MLN FIXED-PRICE CONTRACT FROM U.S. COAST GUARD TO BUY LONG-LEAD MATERIALS FOR 10TH NSC

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing ships in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

