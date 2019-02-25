First National Trust Co Holding in Principal Finl Group (PFG) Cut as Shares Declined; Stewart & Patten Co Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,123 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.62 million, down from 155,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 173,246 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 21.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,996 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 112,531 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 39.53% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Rides on Strategic Acquisitions & Solid Balance Sheet – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ATTO vs. ADP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FVD, BTI, DOV, ADP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing: Shares Ready To Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,450 shares to 85,279 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 75,816 shares stake. Argyle Cap Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 3,760 shares. Spark Management Lc reported 22,100 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.54% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 7,631 shares. Rockland Trust Company accumulated 6,678 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 5,997 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Salient Co Lta stated it has 11,918 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 4,394 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.9% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Chesley Taft Ltd Llc reported 0.23% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heritage Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 91,331 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 38 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 selling transactions for $50.26 million activity. $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Friday, August 31. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. $736,301 worth of stock was sold by JONES JOHN P III on Wednesday, January 2. Siegmund Jan sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Another trade for 4,082 shares valued at $527,231 was made by Dyson Deborah L on Wednesday, January 2. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $14.98M worth of stock or 101,620 shares.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Principal Financial (PFG) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Principal Financial (PFG) and Arms’ Outlook – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold PFG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 195.85 million shares or 1.17% more from 193.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 49,984 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 20,290 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 110,407 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 719 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 5,262 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has 332,916 shares. 1,481 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Strs Ohio holds 3,678 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,603 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 300 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 59,116 shares.