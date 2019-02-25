First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake By $25.66 Million; Buckle Has 1.73 Sentiment

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 52.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 79,681 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock declined 20.46%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 72,828 shares with $23.46 million value, down from 152,509 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $10.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $332.31. About 268,515 shares traded. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has risen 19.57% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award

Buckle Inc (BKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.48, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 85 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 49 trimmed and sold stakes in Buckle Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 34.78 million shares, up from 32.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Buckle Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 60 New Position: 25.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.62 million activity. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold 531 shares worth $176,290. SCHERR SCOTT also sold $23.49 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. The insider Phenicie John C sold 5,000 shares worth $1.66M. On Friday, February 8 Alvaro Felicia sold $1.30M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 3,929 shares. 4,252 shares were sold by Swick Gregory, worth $1.09M on Sunday, November 4. On Sunday, November 4 the insider Rogers Adam sold $1.82M. SCHERR MARC D had sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M on Friday, February 8.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 97,050 shares to 1.14 million valued at $49.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Transmontaigne Partners LP (NYSE:TLP) stake by 8,152 shares and now owns 139,442 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 10 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Jefferies. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Thursday, December 13. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ULTI shares while 101 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 28.80 million shares or 3.77% less from 29.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 15,050 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 87,522 shares. 2,125 are held by Oak Assoc Limited Oh. Freestone Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 794 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 9,320 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,602 shares. 83,753 were reported by Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Co has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 14 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 26,159 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.12% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 246,066 shares in its portfolio. 21,500 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Must-Have Tech Stock for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 100 Points; Maxwell Technologies Shares Jump Following Tesla Deal – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 02/04/2019: ULTI, ON, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

The stock increased 1.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 150,793 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has declined 9.10% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q EPS 87c; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 16/03/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.)

More notable recent The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is Buckle (BKE) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Levi Strauss files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckle declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: Back To Value – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2019.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $898.40 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 10.34% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.87 per share. BKE’s profit will be $37.74M for 5.95 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.71% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $281,787 activity.