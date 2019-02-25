First United Bank Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard (MA); 1607 Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN)

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 482,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.95 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.12M, up from 6.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.79 million market cap company. It closed at $3.71 lastly. It is up 9.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500.

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 94.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $947,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold MIN shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 0.77% more from 38.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 85,864 shares. National Asset owns 10,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Llc invested 0.04% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 11.92 million shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company holds 0% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) or 210,163 shares. Karpus Management reported 4.01M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 2,828 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.03% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 141,460 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.51% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated reported 9,800 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 529,700 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $28.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 127,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $159.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index (SPY) by 1,363 shares to 17,983 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 36,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,580 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 2.21M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 620,101 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 1.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Partners accumulated 186,000 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westwood Management Il holds 9.98% or 364,738 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 2,853 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp holds 367,596 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 24,926 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.41 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Missouri-based Monetary Management Gp Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Capital Mgmt holds 3,050 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.52 million activity. 20,269 shares were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde, worth $4.04 million. The insider Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993.