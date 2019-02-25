First Washington Has Lowered Vonage Hldgs (VG) Stake by $1.45 Million; Rpm Intl (RPM) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $18.92 Million as Shares Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 42.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 295,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 396,821 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.77M, down from 692,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 158,689 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 103,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,077 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.55M, down from 495,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 2.66 million shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 1.51% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer

Since October 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $320,437 activity. BALLBACH JOHN M had bought 3,360 shares worth $200,018 on Monday, October 15.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,084 shares to 9,084 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 3,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Apptio Inc.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on April, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. RPM’s profit will be $14.48M for 133.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Town Country National Bank & Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Communications accumulated 4,035 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Deprince Race & Zollo owns 291,934 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.21% or 666,465 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust invested 0.33% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Us Savings Bank De owns 57,159 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors reported 9,301 shares. Argyle Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Parametrica Ltd holds 0.67% or 4,741 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 80,530 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% or 94,750 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 49,103 shares. Permian Investment Partners Ltd Partnership holds 1.71% or 159,267 shares in its portfolio.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $210.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alta Mesa Res Inc by 251,545 shares to 799,255 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 37,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold VG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 196.59 million shares or 1.11% more from 194.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 24.85M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na has 4.55 million shares. Advisory Serv Networks Llc invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 36,808 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 10,328 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 8.75 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Incorporated owns 7,605 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 11,349 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 2,825 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 274,009 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 88,418 shares.