Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 2.88M 33.37 74.57M 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 242.02M 12.14 14.48M 0.97 14.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 2,589.24% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund -5.98% 0% 0%

Dividends

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $5.86 per share while its dividend yield is 44.6%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund also pays out annual dividends at $0.84 per share and at a 5.81% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -1.22% -3.47% -17.75% -11.59% 46.68% 38.25% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 3.8% 4.87% -5.33% -4.5% -9.17% -7.97%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 38.25% stronger performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has -7.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.