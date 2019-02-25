Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|2.88M
|33.37
|74.57M
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|242.02M
|12.14
|14.48M
|0.97
|14.71
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|2,589.24%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-5.98%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $5.86 per share while its dividend yield is 44.6%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund also pays out annual dividends at $0.84 per share and at a 5.81% dividend yield.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-1.22%
|-3.47%
|-17.75%
|-11.59%
|46.68%
|38.25%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|3.8%
|4.87%
|-5.33%
|-4.5%
|-9.17%
|-7.97%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 38.25% stronger performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has -7.97% weaker performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.