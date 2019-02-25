Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Declined While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Holding; First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $4.47 Million as Market Value Declined

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9500.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 47,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS REPORTS PACT WITH WALMART TO IMPLEMENT NEW PAYMENT; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank Still Weighing Options on Planned Sale of Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet’s Google Has Discussed Joining Walmart’s Investment in Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 20/04/2018 – Living In an Amazon vs. Walmart World

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 5,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.33 million, down from 507,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 154 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 48,510 shares to 12,727 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,920 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. On Monday, November 19 the insider Canney Jacqueline P sold $394,347. Shares for $46,000 were sold by WALTON ALICE L on Monday, December 17. $50.60 million worth of stock was sold by WALTON JIM C on Thursday, September 13. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17M worth of stock or 12,111 shares. Furner John R. also sold $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, September 28. 18,421 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.06% or 13,720 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd has 0.02% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grace And White Ny owns 3,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management holds 0.41% or 7,185 shares. Yhb Advsr reported 16,064 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sterling Mgmt holds 1.65% or 24,218 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corporation owns 10,009 shares. Summit Asset Lc owns 9,680 shares. Carret Asset owns 0.82% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 56,823 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Lc holds 97,180 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.35% or 14.33M shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 42,100 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mondrian Prns Ltd accumulated 413 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspen has 13,593 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 0.56% or 621,256 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.04 million activity.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $967.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,271 shares to 306,777 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,819 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Castleark Management Limited Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Community National Bank Na owns 132 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2.83 million shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Finance Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,699 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.42% or 12,950 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 5,725 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 183,382 shares. 1St Source Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Paragon Management holds 3,200 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Capital Financial Advisers Llc has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barometer Cap Inc reported 0.76% stake.

