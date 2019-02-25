Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Comparison side by side

Both Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) and Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) are each other’s competitor in the Printed Circuit Boards industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Ltd. 26.49B 0.21 138.16M 0.56 14.56 Eltek Ltd. 35.20M 0.13 2.64M -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Flex Ltd. and Eltek Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flex Ltd. and Eltek Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Ltd. 0.52% 9.8% 2.1% Eltek Ltd. -7.50% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Ltd. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Eltek Ltd.’s 151.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Flex Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eltek Ltd. are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Flex Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eltek Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Flex Ltd. and Eltek Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Ltd. 0 4 0 2.00 Eltek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Flex Ltd. has a consensus target price of $12, and a 13.10% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Flex Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.8% of Eltek Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Flex Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.3% of Eltek Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Ltd. -6.17% -5.85% -36.94% -42.06% -53.75% -54.36% Eltek Ltd. -1.36% -4.39% -20.78% -29.73% 5.17% -25.25%

For the past year Flex Ltd. was more bearish than Eltek Ltd.

Summary

Flex Ltd. beats Eltek Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. The company serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. It markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.