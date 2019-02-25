Flossbach Von Storch Ag Boosted Its Philip Morris Internat. (PM) Position by $127.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Position in At&T Com (T) by $801,306 as Share Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 14.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 24,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, down from 162,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Philip Morris Internat. (PM) by 11.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15.79 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 14.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Philip Morris Internat. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 1.66M shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $29.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 549,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,502 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 21,761 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $106.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

