Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation has 97.32% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.17% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.7% of Fluidigm Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fluidigm Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation -52.24% -160.00% -20.50% Industry Average 55.35% 15.23% 7.86%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fluidigm Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 59.01M 112.96M 0.00 Industry Average 82.92M 149.82M 59.11

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fluidigm Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.86 2.73

With average price target of $10, Fluidigm Corporation has a potential downside of -7.41%. The potential upside of the competitors is 89.75%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Fluidigm Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluidigm Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation -6.34% -1.16% -7.36% 50.88% 31.06% 30.39% Industry Average 8.84% 12.72% 5.59% 24.26% 45.94% 40.81%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.67 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Fluidigm Corporation is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Fluidigm Corporation.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.