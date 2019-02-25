Foam (FOAM) raised $0.000610390400000001 on February 24-25

It was good day for Foam (FOAM), as it jumped by $0.000610390400000001 or 2.68%, touching $0.0233855822. Global Crypto Analysts believe that Foam (FOAM) is looking for the $0.02572414042 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.066483695712934. The highest price was $0.0243774666 and lowest of $0.0224318472 for February 24-25. The open was $0.0227751918. It last traded at Poloniex exchange.

For a month, Foam (FOAM) tokens went down -17.69% from $0.02841 for coin. For 100 days FOAM is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Foam (FOAM) has 1000.00M coins mined with the market cap $23.39M. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 10/10/2017. The Crypto FOAM has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.