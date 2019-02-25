Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Cut Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Dover Corp. (DOV) Stake

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 0.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 5,574 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc holds 648,535 shares with $53.98 million value, down from 654,109 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $249.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 5.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Dover Corp. (DOV) stake by 3.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 7,720 shares as Dover Corp. (DOV)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 198,769 shares with $17.60 million value, down from 206,489 last quarter. Dover Corp. now has $13.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.47. About 482,310 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

Among 8 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover had 11 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $89 target in Tuesday, December 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Friday, September 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $90 target. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 5.18 million shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 15,374 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 14,461 shares. Boston Prns holds 5.69 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bremer Natl Association, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,799 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cs Mckee Lp owns 199,407 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 43,962 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,580 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Inverness Counsel New York, New York-based fund reported 835,045 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.42 million activity. Another trade for 2,184 shares valued at $196,713 was made by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 7 Spurgeon William sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 13,102 shares. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609. $1.08M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. WINSTON MARY A sold $164,580 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, October 23.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dover Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Middleby Stock Rose 14.5% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dover Corp. (DOV) CEO Richard Tobin on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dover Stock Soared in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 13 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, December 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, December 13. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 4.

Another recent and important The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “P&G to launch electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence – Cincinnati Business Courier” on February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peapack Gladstone owns 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 272,029 shares. Yacktman Asset Lp holds 15.43% or 15.47 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 43,596 shares. Aull And Monroe Corp stated it has 50,763 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 67,597 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Lc reported 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability holds 14,916 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 126,861 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 19,078 shares. Markston Intl Llc holds 0.43% or 48,326 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 2.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 745,967 shares. First Citizens National Bank And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,206 shares. Stillwater Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 20,703 shares.