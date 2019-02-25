Founders Capital Management Trimmed C S X (CSX) Position by $6.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position by $449,650

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 5,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,294 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 8.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in C S X Corp (CSX) by 33.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 83,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,522 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28M, down from 247,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in C S X Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 5.08M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 21.62% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $245.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 5,678 shares to 146,132 shares, valued at $32.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CSX shares while 327 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 567.17 million shares or 1.60% less from 576.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meritage reported 76,760 shares. National Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,001 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 327,340 shares. Barry Invest Lc owns 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,909 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Llc has 0.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 16,683 shares. White Pine Ltd owns 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,008 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0% or 953 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 35,416 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.3% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 1.37M shares. Jnba Financial stated it has 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Southeast Asset owns 6,973 shares. Cadinha & Co Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alyeska Group LP owns 92,624 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Covington Management accumulated 13,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $6.53 million activity. The insider Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620. 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14. 15,850 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Corson Bradley W. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861 on Wednesday, November 28. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $293.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 8,270 shares to 51,028 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 27,332 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Fin Consulate invested in 0.72% or 14,879 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or owns 69,141 shares. 108,094 were accumulated by Dean Inv Associates Lc. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arga Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keybank Association Oh reported 2.69 million shares stake. Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 6,188 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winfield Associates holds 0.08% or 1,937 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,760 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 100 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.53% or 169,343 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,640 shares.

