Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $581,808; Market Value Rose; Mckesson (MCK) Holding Boosted by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 33.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 548,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $288.61M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 1.43M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 255,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.27 million, down from 259,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 6.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 361,515 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $255.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: Homing In On A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA warns McKesson over opioid supply chain – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson FQ3 sales up 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $173,732 worth of stock was sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE on Friday, August 31. COLES N ANTHONY sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Friday, August 31. Schechter Lori A. sold $946,792 worth of stock.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23M worth of stock or 8,441 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $268,731 was bought by PRINCE CHARLES. MULCAHY ANNE M bought 748 shares worth $100,050. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter.

More important recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Johnson & Johnson, Schlumberger, Karyopharm Therapeutics, WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC, ASGN, and Suburban Propane Partners with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “J&J eyes Missouri Supreme Court ruling – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “JNJ’s TECNIS Eyhance IOL available in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs split-dosing regimen for J&J’s Darzalex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $585.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 13,147 shares to 193,914 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,291 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

