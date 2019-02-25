Franco-Nevada (FNV) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Atmos Energy (ATO) Sentiment Is 1.13

Analysts expect Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report $0.26 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FNV’s profit would be $48.42M giving it 73.78 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Franco-Nevada Corporation’s analysts see -10.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 678,563 shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has declined 8.49% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 151 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 134 trimmed and sold stakes in Atmos Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 78.03 million shares, down from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 117 Increased: 109 New Position: 42.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada expects 2018 production within guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Streaming/Royalty Sector Review: Abitibi Shares Rally Amid Canadian Malartic Royalty – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marathon Gold Completes Sale of Royalty to Franco-Nevada for Proceeds of $18 Million – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 of the Best Gold Stocks to Mine for Cash – Investorplace.com” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Profit From a Rising Gold Price – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream firm in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. The firm also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and gas and oil properties. It has a 67.25 P/E ratio. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 gas and oil assets.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $99.48. About 695,400 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has risen 7.53% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.63 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.05 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Sfmg Llc holds 15.33% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.08 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 429,686 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.07% invested in the company for 887,546 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 1.82% in the stock. Scout Investments Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 774,264 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports Retirement of Ruben E. Esquivel from Board – StreetInsider.com” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Skyworks Solutions, Atmos Energy, Ellie Mae, ScanSource, REV Group, and GTx â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy to launch $650M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.