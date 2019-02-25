Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Stake in Mesabi Tr (MSB); Centene Del Com Stk (CNC) Valuation Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Position by $1.60 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com Stk (CNC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.52 million, down from 56,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 1.73M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Mesabi Tr (MSB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 13,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 279,839 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.42 million, up from 265,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mesabi Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 45,893 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has risen 14.27% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 6 investors sold MSB shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.15 million shares or 3.76% less from 2.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,224 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Llc holds 27,284 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Citigroup Inc accumulated 2,500 shares. Whittier Trust holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 8,465 shares. 11,878 were reported by Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 33,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated reported 18,592 shares. New York-based Valueworks Lc has invested 2.88% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 86,383 shares in its portfolio.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,323 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 28,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,163 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.12% stake. Stevens Cap Management Lp owns 10,996 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc invested in 0.77% or 3,529 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 4,753 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fdx has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 145,991 are owned by Eaton Vance. Ameriprise Inc owns 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.85M shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Lc stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc owns 38,653 shares. Private Trust Co Na has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Spirit Of America Ny stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prescott Grp Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $6.72 million activity. $290,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by Williamson Keith H on Friday, September 28. The insider DITMORE ROBERT K sold $2.18M. 4,000 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $500,000 were sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A.. 2,000 shares were sold by GEPHARDT Richard A, worth $291,100 on Monday, September 10. 10,000 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $1.21 million were sold by Hunter Jesse N.