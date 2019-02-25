From February 24-25 BiboxCoin (BIX) has raised more than 3.81%

Posted by on February 25, 2019 at 1:54 pm

BiboxCoin (BIX) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.005185838 or 3.81% trading at $0.14131758. According to Global Crypto Analysts, BiboxCoin (BIX) eyes $0.155449338 target on the road to $0.397511989957385. BIX last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.1488657 and low of $0.135572622 for February 24-25. The open was $0.136131742.

BiboxCoin (BIX) is up 6.25% in the last 30 days from $0.133 per coin. Its down -50.15% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2835 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BIX traded at $0.6329. BIX has 264.48M coins mined giving it $37.38 million market cap. BiboxCoin maximum coins available are 271.52M. BIX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/09/2017.

The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is a AI enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.