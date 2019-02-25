From February 24-25 BiboxCoin (BIX) has raised more than 3.81%

BiboxCoin (BIX) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.005185838 or 3.81% trading at $0.14131758. According to Global Crypto Analysts, BiboxCoin (BIX) eyes $0.155449338 target on the road to $0.397511989957385. BIX last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.1488657 and low of $0.135572622 for February 24-25. The open was $0.136131742.

BiboxCoin (BIX) is up 6.25% in the last 30 days from $0.133 per coin. Its down -50.15% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2835 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BIX traded at $0.6329. BIX has 264.48M coins mined giving it $37.38 million market cap. BiboxCoin maximum coins available are 271.52M. BIX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/09/2017.

The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is a AI enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance.