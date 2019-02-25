Ftb Advisors Cut Position in Cbs New Cl B (CBS) by $437,228; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) Holding by $3.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) by 63.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,269 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 87,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Starbucks Coffee for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 4.98M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (CBS) by 21.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 1,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, down from 4,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 1.64 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – Karen Tumulty: BREAKING: Charlie Rose’s misconduct was widespread at CBS and three managers were warned, investigation finds; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS.A); 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 02/04/2018 – CBS considers all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family, in bid for independence; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 26/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +8.2 PTS AFTER +9.5 PTS IN MARCH – CBS

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,286 shares to 11,449 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 24,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,172 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

