Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Matthew 25 Management Lowered Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stake by $750,000

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 4.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 19,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,083 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.67M, down from 417,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 829,137 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.40 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1.91M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $9.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 93,945 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $5.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 116,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $77,500 activity.

