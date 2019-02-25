Gabalex Capital Management Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Stake By $4.65 Million; Shorts at WANDISCO PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (WANSF) Lowered By 11.56%

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 16.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $23.48M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $288.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 5.44 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 04/05/2018 – Walmart Seeking Stake in Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. NET SALES $77,748 MLN VS $75,436 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack

WANDISCO PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WANSF) had a decrease of 11.56% in short interest. WANSF’s SI was 26,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 11.56% from 29,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 65 days are for WANDISCO PLC ORDINARY SHARES JERSEY (OTCMKTS:WANSF)’s short sellers to cover WANSF’s short positions. It closed at $9.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Wandisco Plc 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software worldwide. The company has market cap of $591.05 million. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

Among 18 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Walmart had 25 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, October 8. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $108 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Friday, September 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Daiwa Securities.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 47 selling transactions for $4.38 billion activity. $22.06 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by WALTON ALICE L. The insider WALTON S ROBSON sold 2.90 million shares worth $280.34M. On Monday, November 19 the insider Canney Jacqueline P sold $394,347. WALTON JIM C also sold $147.63M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million worth of stock or 12,111 shares. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 9,623 shares valued at $904,964 was made by Furner John R. on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 16,597 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,687 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,476 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Westchester Cap Mgmt invested in 3.68% or 98,861 shares. 3.24 million are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Com. Petrus Trust Lta has 63,935 shares. 178,372 were reported by Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability. Cypress Capital Group Inc holds 0.95% or 53,199 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,715 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited reported 499,543 shares. Principal Gru owns 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.55 million shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, Rhode Island-based fund reported 48,674 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).