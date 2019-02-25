Galapagos NV (GLPG) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

Since Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos NV N/A 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc N/A 0.00 72.78M -2.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galapagos NV and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Galapagos NV and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Galapagos NV and MeiraGTx Holdings plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos NV 0 0 7 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

$128.43 is Galapagos NV’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 29.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.34% of Galapagos NV shares are held by institutional investors while 23.2% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galapagos NV 1.58% -6.19% 5.07% 0.46% 20.27% 9.12% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -7.85% -6.25% 3.41% -17% 0% -17%

For the past year Galapagos NV has 9.12% stronger performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has -17% weaker performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.